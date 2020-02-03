Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

MONTREAL (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and added an assist to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Montreal Canadiens 4-3. Vladislav Gavrikov and Gustav Nyquist also scored as Columbus swept the season series. The Blue Jackets have picked up at least a point in eight straight games. Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves and improved to 10-2-0 since replacing injured starter Joonas Korpisalo. Tomas Tatar, Max Domi and Shea Weber scored for the Canadiens, who remain eight points out of a playoff spot with 28 games left. Carey Price started for the second straight day and stopped 23 of 26 shots.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Glenn Robinson III scored 22 points, Draymond Green tied a career high with 16 assists and the Golden State Warriors dominated the second half, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 131-112 in a matchup between teams at the bottom of the NBA standings. Golden State (11-39) has the NBA's worst record while Cleveland (13-37) has the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers have lost 10 in a row at home and 15 of 18 overall. Collin Sexton scored 23 points while Kevin Love had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Cleveland.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Amari Davis scored 24 points, Kameron Hankerson scored 22 and sank 3 of 4 free throws in the final 20 seconds and Green Bay held off Wright State 92-89. Green Bay trailed 42-39 at halftime. Cole Gentry had a layup and made 1 of 2 free throws to give Wright State a 69-67 lead with 7:04 remaining in the game. PJ Pipes followed with a 3-pointer to put the Phoenix (19-5, 9-2 Horizon League) up 70-69 and they never trailed again. Loudon Love had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Raiders, who had a four-game win streak end.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Keith Williams scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half and Cincinnati rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half and beat No. 21 Houston 64-62. Jarron Cumberland finished with 17 points and Trevon Scott matched his season high with 16 points as the Bearcats won their fourth straight. Marcus Sasser scored 17 points to lead the Cougars (17-5, 7-2), who slipped into second place in the AAC. Nate Hinton added 16 for the Cougars, who had a five-game winning streak snapped.