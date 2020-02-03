Historical society concerned with losing piece of history

WARREN CO., Ohio (FOX19) - The Harveysburg Community Historical Society is concerned about losing a nearly 200-year-old piece of history in Warren County.
Harveysburg is home to the first free school for black children in the Northwest Territory. The school opened their doors in 1831, and now there is concern about a decaying roof compromising the history that’s been preserved for so long.
“They built this building in 1831 to educate all of the non-white, which would have included Indian children if there had been any in the community,” Harveysburg Community Historical Society Treasurer Lucy McCarren said.
The Historical Society has started a GoFundMe page to raise the necessary funds to repair the roof. The cost of repair is estimated to be $17,000.
The seemingly high cost is due to the need to met certain standards because of the buildings historical landmark status.
Jesse and Elizabeth McCarren opened the school in 1831.
“1831, that was 30 some years before the emancipation proclamation but these children were being educated so that they could get better jobs and work their way to freedom,” McCarren said. “I think everybody is entitled to an education and I think it’s a wonderful thing that Elizabeth Harvey felt that way and decided that the black children needed to be educated because education is the way to freedom.”
