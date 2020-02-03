Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

MID-STATES CORRIDOR-MEETINGS
3 meetings set on routes for proposed Mid-States Corridor
LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (AP) — A proposed four-lane highway that would improve southwestern Indiana's connection to Interstate 69 is set for three public meetings on the project’s proposed routes. The (Jasper) Herald reports that the route options being studied by an Evansville company will be presented during February’s meetings on the Mid-States Corridor, a limited-access highway that would run north from the Ohio River city of Rockport through parts of southwestern Indiana before linking with I-69. The Indiana Department of Transportation is working with the development authority on an environmental impact statement that's required for construction projects that will include federal funding.
TRAIN CAR CRASH
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash between train and car
AUSTIN, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police are investigating a crash between a train and a car that left one person dead and two others injured in Scott County. The collision happened Saturday around 5 p.m. between a northbound CSX train and a car traveling westbound in Austin. The county coroner pronounced 22-year-old Stephanie R. Trabue of Scottsburg dead at the scene. Two other passengers in the vehicle were flown to a hospital. Police say they have possible life-threatening injuries. State Police began working on an investigation Sunday to reconstruct the accident.
AMISH ACRES-AUCTION
Parts of Indiana's Amish Acres going on auction block
NAPPANEE, Ind. (AP) — A popular tourist attraction in northern Indiana that provides a glimpse into the life and history of the Amish is going on the auction block later this week. It's not clear if Wednesday's auction will mean that Amish Acres in Nappanee will continue in the form it has for the last 50 years. It's located some 30 miles southeast of South Bend and includes historical cabins, barns and other structures, most of which date back to the 1800s. It also includes the 400-seat Round Barn Theatre. Richard Pletcher and other family members have built up the brand to the point that it draws 150,000 visitors each year. But he told the South Bend Tribune that keeping it going is “a year-round effort” and they're “all exhausted.”
AP-IN-CITY COUNCIL-LGBTQ
Indianapolis Council has historic number of LGBTQ members
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Four members of the Indianapolis City-County Council identify as members of the LGBTQ community. The Indianapolis Star reports that's the most ever for the legislative body. Ali Brown, who describes herself as a queer woman, says none of them won in the November for that reason. But LGBTQ advocates hope it means their concerns are better heard. Zach Adamson was the first openly-gay man on the council and was re-elected in November. The others are Keith Potts and Ethan Evans. They won their seats as part of a Democratic wave on the council. Indiana's legislature is overwhelmingly Republican.
FIREFIGHTERS INJURED-INDIANAPOLIS
2 Indianapolis firefighters hospitalized after house fire
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Indianapolis firefighters have been hospitalized after battling a blaze in a vacant home in disrepair. The Indianapolis Fire Department says the fire broke out Saturday around 8:30 p.m. Battalion Chief Rita Reith says crews arrived at the two-structure under heavy flames. The fire was under control within an hour. One firefighter fell through a hole in the floor and possibly sustained a rib injury. The other was hospitalized for possible dehydration. No word on the cause of the fire.
EX-PROSECUTOR-LICENSE SUSPENSION
Ex-prosecutor's license suspended for acts of retaliation
VINCENNES, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court has suspended a former southwestern Indiana prosecutor’s law license after finding that he abused his authority by retaliating against a police detective who discovered his sexual relationship with a criminal defendant. Joseph Burton had served as Knox County’s chief deputy prosecutor until he retired in April 2018. The state Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Commission found that Burton retaliated against a Vincennes Police Department detective who had learned that he was having a sexual relationship with a woman facing facing methamphetamine-related charges in adjacent Greene County. The court's order suspends Burton's Indiana law license for 90 days.
AUNT SLAIN-MENTALLY ILL CONVICTION
Woman found guilty but mentally ill in aunt's 2006 slaying
GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A woman has been found guilty but mentally ill in the slaying of her 83-year-old aunt more than a dozen years ago in southern Indiana. The Johnson County prosecutor’s office says a jury on Friday convicted 58-year-old Stephanie Bryant in the 2006 beating death of Stella Morgan. Morgan’s body was found in 2006 in a shed behind her Greenwood home, south of Indianapolis. Bryant was arrested at an Indianapolis bus station. Prosecutors say she was declared incompetent to stand trial and spent the next 12 years in a mental institution until her competency was deemed restored in 2018. Bryant will be sentenced Feb. 20.
INDIANA-STEEL MILL WOES
Experts say old infrastructure is hurting US steel mills
GARY, Ind. (AP) — Experts say aging infrastructure could be adversely affecting operations at steel mills along the Lake Michigan's shoreline in northwestern Indiana. Anthony B. Sindone, a clinical assistant professor of Finance and Economic Development at Purdue University Northwest, told the Times of Northwest Indiana that many U.S. steel mills are more than a century old. Gary Works, in Gary, suffered extensive flooding just before Thanksgiving, forcing the company to temporarily shut down its blast furnaces to prevent potential explosions. There was also an explosion at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor in East Chicago shortly after Christmas that damaged a furnace and control room.