Monday: Near Record Warmth Again

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The official high temperature Sunday at CVG was 64° very close to the record high of 66° set in 1903. The record high for Tuesday is also 66° set even farther back, in the year 1883. Tuesday will also be warm but not near record territory. Colder air along with a rain/snow mix arrives Wednesday.
The rain/snow mix will continue Thursday and end as a few flurries Friday as chilly air dominates the area. Morning lows will stay at freezing or warmer until Friday morning.
Weather model runs that takes us past the middle of the month say warmer than normal temperatures will prevail through February. That does not rule out a few cold days or some snow but when the month ends the average will be warmer than normal.
The numbers for January are in: Avg. High Temp 45.1° which is 6.4° warmer than normal. Avg. Low Temp 31.0° which is 8.0° warmer than normal. Average Temp 38.1° which is 7.3° warmer than normal. Precipitation: 4.14″ which is 1.14″ greater than normal. Snowfall: 0.7″ which is 5.8″ less than normal.
