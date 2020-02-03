OSP: School bus crashes, flips in Brown County with students on board

A bus carrying students crashed in Brown County Monday. (Source: Brian Neal/Facebook)
February 3, 2020 at 5:49 PM EST - Updated February 3 at 6:54 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A school bus carrying students crashed into a ditch and apparently flipped onto its side in Brown County Monday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSP says the crash occurred in the 1100 block of Sodom Road near Hamersville.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m.

Brown County dispatch confirmed the bus was from the Western Brown School District.

There were reportedly 10 people on board the bus. It is unclear how many of them were children.

One student was transported to the hospital. There is no information on that student’s condition at this time.

