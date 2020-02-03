Pippen, Kent State host Ball State

LEADING THE CHARGE: Teague is averaging 15.4 points and nine rebounds to lead the way for the Cardinals. Ishmael El-Amin is also a big contributor, putting up 14 points per game. The Golden Flashes have been led by Pippen, who is averaging 14.3 points and seven rebounds.TERRIFIC TAHJAI: Teague has connected on 28.9 percent of the 45 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 9 over the last three games. He's also converted 60.5 percent of his free throws this season.