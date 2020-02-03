Police: Man called officers more than 25 times for help finding lost hoodie

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 32-year-old Northside man is accused of calling police and 911 operators more than 25 times asking for help finding a lost hoodie, court records show.
Harves Gardner faces a felony count of disrupting public services.
Cincinnati police wrote in a criminal complaint he only wanted “rides around town to find his hoody that he lost.”
Gardner was arrested early Monday and booked into the Hamilton County jail shortly after 4 a.m.
He is scheduled to go to court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
