Rain Arrives Tonight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Near-record warm temperatures continued today. The preliminary high temperature was 63° three degrees cooler than the record high of 66° for the date.
Tonight and tomorrow will be warm but numerous light showers arrive overnight and both commutes will see some light rain. Tomorrow night as the air cools there will be a light, wet mix of rain and snow but it will end before the Wednesday morning commute.
More rain will fall Wednesday and Thursday and it will end Friday morning with a few flurries. Cooler weather is set to dominate the next couple weeks.
The weekend will be cool with a few flurries.
