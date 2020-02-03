Services Monday for former longtime Hamilton County Commissioner Todd Portune

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hundreds of people are expected to turn out to bid farewell Monday to former longtime Hamilton County Commissioner Todd Portune.
Services for the veteran politician who devoted nearly three decades of his life to public service will take place at Duke Energy Convention Center in downtown Cincinnati.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon. His funeral will immediately follow.
Portune, 61, will be buried at Spring Grove Cemetery.
All of the ceremonies are open to the public.
Portune died Jan. 25 after a long battle with cancer.
Memorials can be made in his memory to Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati: www.dsag.com or 4623 Wesley Ave., Cincinnati OH 45212.
There will be free parking at two garages near Duke Energy Convention Center.
If you want to be in the procession to the cemetery, park in the Elm Street garage.
FOX19 NOW will have live coverage throughout the day on our free news app
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.