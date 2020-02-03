Several remember longtime Hamilton County Commissioner, Todd Portune

CINCINNATI (FOX19/CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Family, friends, and former co-workers gathered Monday at the Duke Energy Convention Center for the funeral of retired Hamilton County Commissioner, Todd Portune.
Portune died Jan. 25 at the age of 61 from a longtime battle with cancer.
The veteran Democratic politician planned every detail of the service Monday – who would speak, when they would speak. He requested three Beatles songs to be played, “Let It Be,” “In My Life,” and “Hey Jude.”
He also limited speakers to two minutes. The ironic request brought laughter from the mourners all too familiar with Portune’s famous verbosity.
“It was at that exact point in his speeches when he took his first breath,” his brother, Ned Portune, said, explaining to the crowd the significance of the two-minute limit.
Ned stated that after their father died at the age of 50, Todd acted as a fatherly figure to him.
“Todd took on the role of being my father, my role model, my hero. Last Saturday, I lost all of those,” said Ned.
Former Mayor Dwight Tillery talked about Todd’s professional character and his public service.
“I could always count on Todd when it came to issues affecting the black community and the poor. Commissioner Portune was a magnificent public servant who neglected no one," said Tillery. He attended meetings no matter what was going on with his health; whether it was a downtown business meeting or one in our poorest communities. Portune gave, he gave, he gave, never ever letting health become a liability, whether he was scooting up on his walker, his cane, his motorized and hand-driven wheelchairs, or on crutches. He was always, always there."
His son, Ethan, with a heavy heart, gave a personal description of what Todd was like as a father.
"Having the Hamilton County Commissioner as your dad was pretty cool. You get to be in all the parades, you get to be on the pitcher's mound when he throws out Opening Day first pitch, but when he got home after a day at work, he was just my goofy dad. That was his number one job, said Ethan. "I know a lot of people say their dad was the best, but I really think mine was. I know he's running laps right now up in heaven.”
Todd’s pastor, Pastor Greg McDaniel of Grace Covenant Church in Green Township, described Todd as a faithful man to God. He said he prayed with him the Wednesday before his death.
“He looked up at me and said, ‘I have peace,’” McDaniel said. McDaniel, paused, looked at the audience and asked, “Do you have peace?”
He then ended the service with a prayer.
Family members and close friends carried the casket as a video montage of his life scrolled behind them.
In addition to footage of him at commission meetings, there were shots of the Cincinnati riverfront, which many credit him with shaping. There were also home videos with him feeding a baby with a bottle.
The speakers recounted some little-known facts about the former commissioner. Todd in high school could play trombone and was a great singer. He also learned German.
But the common themes were Todd’s strength, humility and ability to connect with everyone he met.
Memorials can be made in his honor to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati online at www.dsagc.com or 4623 Wesley Ave., Cincinnati OH 45212.
