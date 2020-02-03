Several remember longtime Hamilton County Commissioner, Todd Portune

"Having the Hamilton County Commissioner as your dad was pretty cool. You get to be in all the parades, you get to be on the pitcher's mound when he throws out Opening Day first pitch, but when he got home after a day at work, he was just my goofy dad. That was his number one job, said Ethan. "I know a lot of people say their dad was the best, but I really think mine was. I know he's running laps right now up in heaven.”