Akron man finds bullet in his bag of Cheetos following an attempted robbery at convenience store

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The owner of Delia Market in Akron thwarted a robbery attempt on his store Saturday. Police tell us when three masked men entered the store with guns drawn, the store owner fired at them, hitting one. They took off.
"I think if they keep doing it, they gonna keep getting shot,” said Maurice Goran, an Akron resident who frequents the store. “It’s simple as that, go get a job."
A few minutes later one of the suspects, 32-year-old Marcell Clay, was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. After the other suspects dropped off Clay, they left their getaway car and ran. Police arrested 31-year-old Dominic Smith and 20-year-old Marsean Grier a few blocks away. Keon Douglas was glad to hear the store owner was armed.
“Most definitely,” Douglas said. “They need to be protecting themselves and customers in the store."
The next day something strange happened. An Akron man bought a bag of flaming hot Cheetos.
As he started eating them, he realized they were spilling on his pants. Then, he noticed a hole in the bag, only to find a bullet inside the bag. He posted about it on Facebook.
"Wow seriously? That’s crazy!” Douglas said. “That’s crazy."
The suspect, who was shot, is in the hospital, but will be okay. No one in the store was hurt.
