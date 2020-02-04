Beechmont Avenue reopens after fire in Mt. Washington

Cincinnati fire crews investigate an early-morning blaze inside an apartment building on Beechmont Avenue in Mt. Washington. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | February 4, 2020 at 7:46 AM EST - Updated February 4 at 8:46 AM

MT. WASHINGTON (FOX19) - Beechmont Avenue has reopened in Mt. Washington after an apartment fire, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

Flames broke out in the lower level of a five-story apartment building in the 5400 block of Beechmont Avenue about 7 a.m. Tuesday, fire officials said.

The fire was quickly brought under control, but residents are sheltering in place while fire investigators respond.

