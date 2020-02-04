Construction worker killed at CVG remembered: 'He will always be in my heart’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Monday marks two days since 46-year-old Loren Shoemake was killed while working at the Amazon construction site at CVG.
The investigation into his death is ongoing. Meanwhile, the hearts of those who knew him remain heavy with Shoemake’s passing.
“He just affected so many people and was just an all-around great person in everything he did and everybody loved this guy," David Baker said.
David Baker is the business manager of Union Iron Workers Local 44. He says Shoemake joined Union Iron Workers Local 44 in 2003 and was a member for 17 years.
FOX19 NOW has also learned Shoemake was a father and soon to be married.
“Loren Shoemake was the most loving man and the funniest I ever met," Shoemake’s fiancée said. "He was truly a great man loved by all. My heart aches for him, but I have so many wonderful memories. He will always be in my heart.”
Showmake’s fiancée also says he was extremely dedicated to the project at CVG.
“He was just a great guy,” Baker explained. “He was always smiling. He was trying to always get everyone else to smile. He was kind of the guy that would try to calm people down. He was a very level headed guy.”
A celebration of Shoemaker’s life is scheduled for Feb. 9. You can find details on that here.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.