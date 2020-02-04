FC Cincinnati to introduce Jürgen Locadia on loan as Designated Player

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati newest signing, Designated Player Jürgen Locadia, will make his public debut at a news conference Tuesday.
FC Cincinnati General Manger Gerard Nijkamp is expected to make the formal introduction at 11 a.m. at Mercy Health Training Center in Milford.
FC Cincinnati announced Monday it acquired forward Locadia on loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion as a designated player through July 5.
The club said it would have the option to exercise a permanent transfer when the loan expires.
Locadia, 26, will occupy an international roster spot and be added to FC Cincinnati’s 2020 roster upon the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 Visa when the Primary Transfer Window opens next week, Feb. 12.
The forward has made 231 career appearances, including 146 starts, scoring 72 goals and adding 42 assists in nine professional seasons in the Netherlands, England and Germany.
Locadia joins FC Cincinnati after playing for top division sides PSV Eindhoven (2011-17), Brighton (2018-20) and TSG Hoffenheim (2019-20).
The Emmen, Netherlands, native has made a combined 14 appearances, including seven starts, scoring four goals and adding one assist across all competitions in the current Bundesliga and Premier League seasons.
“We are excited to bring in a proven forward in Jürgen to strengthen our attacking abilities,” FC Cincinnati General Manager Gerard Nijkamp said. “He is a talented goalscorer in his prime and we feel adding an impact player of his caliber will be a great addition to our club. We look forward to welcoming Jürgen to our club and city.”
“I am looking forward to a new opportunity with FC Cincinnati,” Locadia said. “I want to try to help the team build new memories and be an important player for the team.”
Locadia made his professional debut with PSV Eindhoven in 2011. In seven seasons at PSV, the forward made 176 appearances, including 118 starts, scoring 62 goals and adding 39 assists across all competitions. In his Eredivisie debut on Sept. 30, 2012, the forward recorded a hat trick and added an assist at VVV-Venlo.
In Locadia’s first professional season, PSV claimed the 2012 KNVB Cup. In addition, PSV went on to claim the 2015-16 and 2017-18 Eredivisie championships as well as consecutive Dutch Super Cups in 2016 and 2017. The forward made a combined 30 appearances in UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches, where he recorded three goals and added two assists.
After scoring nine goals and adding six assists halfway through the 2017-18 Eredivisie campaign, Locadia joined Premier League side Brighton before the close of the January transfer window. In three seasons with Brighton, Locadia made 43 appearances, including 22 starts, scoring six goals and adding two assists across all competitions.
Following Brighton’s third match of the current Premier League campaign, the forward joined Bundesliga side Hoffenheim on loan. Locadia made 11 appearances, including five starts, scoring four goals and adding an assist in the current Bundesliga season.
FC Cincinnati will return to the field for their second MLS season on Sunday, March 1, when the team opens the season in Harrison, N.J., against the New York Red Bulls.
After a road game at Atlanta United FC on Saturday, March 7, FCC will open its 2020 home slate on Saturday, March 14, when the team hosts D.C. United at Nippert Stadium in a 5:30 p.m. game.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.