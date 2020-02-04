Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 38 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 112-103 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Porzingis shot 6 of 13 on 3-pointers and made all 12 of his free throws. Tim Hardaway Jr. contributed 25 points for Dallas, which played without injured All-Star Luka Doncic for the third straight game. Doncic has a sprained right ankle. Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting to go with 12 rebounds and nine assists. Malcolm Brogdon added 14 points for Indiana.