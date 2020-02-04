Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 38 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 112-103 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Porzingis shot 6 of 13 on 3-pointers and made all 12 of his free throws. Tim Hardaway Jr. contributed 25 points for Dallas, which played without injured All-Star Luka Doncic for the third straight game. Doncic has a sprained right ankle. Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting to go with 12 rebounds and nine assists. Malcolm Brogdon added 14 points for Indiana.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Ali Patberg had 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and No. 18 Indiana beat Purdue 66-54 for the Barn Burner Trophy. Indiana keeps the annual trophy for the fourth straight season after winning eight of the last 11 meetings. Jaelynn Penn and Grace Berger each added 15 points for Indiana. Dominique Oden scored 24 points to lead Purdue, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Ae'Rianna Harris, the reigning Big Ten player of the week, had 16 points and seven rebounds.