2 to hospital, 1 in custody after shots fired in Pleasant Ridge assault

PLEASANT RIDGE (FOX19) - Two people are hospitalized and a third person is in custody after shots were fired during an assault in Pleasant Ridge early Tuesday, Cincinnati police said.
Officers were called to the 5500 block of Bosworth Place shortly before 1:30 a.m.
They responded to a report of a man shot with a crowd gathering outside.
When they arrived, they determined one was shot but shots were fired into the air during an argument between two people.
Two people were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Their conditions were not released, but they are not believed to be life-threatening.
FOX19 NOW will update this story when police release more information.
