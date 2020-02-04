Jefferson Area Schools closed in Ashtabula County; 2 juveniles arrested for threatening to ‘shoot everyone at school’

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - All Jefferson Area Local Schools will be closed on Tuesday after a threat was made against the district.
The Jefferson Police Department says two juveniles were arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly threatening to “shoot everyone at the school.”
The juveniles now face felony charges in Ashtabula County juvenile court.
Jefferson Police worked with several other agencies and departments in the investigation.
In a post on Facebook, the police department warned that threats will not be tolerated.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.