Keep the umbrella handy Tuesday afternoon, then grab the winter coat by Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Roads remain wet and we will add more rain steady at times on Tuesday afternoon. While it will be mainly rain on Tuesday with a high near 60 degrees, look for the chance of a wintry mix on Wednesday as temperatures start to drop back to the 30’s.
In fact we will be in the 30′s by 9pm and as the air cools Tuesday night, there will be a light, wet mix of rain and snow into Wednesday morning. With two days of near record warmth and air temperatures above freezing as the mix falls this will be a wet, not icy, situation.
More rain will fall Wednesday and Thursday and it will end Friday morning with a few flurries. The second half of the week into the weekend will stay in the 30’s. Cooler weather is set to dominate the next couple weeks.
