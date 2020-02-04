Lancaster Colony: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) _ Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $43.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Westerville, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.58. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.44 per share.
The specialty food maker posted revenue of $355.1 million in the period.
Lancaster Colony shares have decreased almost 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen roughly 1% in the last 12 months.
