Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly tells the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer that he is trying to get a Real ID office for Owensboro. Real ID is a federally mandated form of identification that meets new security standards for state driver’s licenses and identification cards. Beginning Oct. 1, Real ID or certain alternatives will be necessary to board airplanes or visit certain federal facilities. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has named 12 regional Real ID offices. None are in Owensboro. Mattingly says it is important that the commonwealth's fourth largest city have an office. He says it not having one will negatively impact both residents and the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport.