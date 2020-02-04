Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-OHIO-STATE-TEAM-DOCTOR
House leader urges action on bill tied to Ohio State scandal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The leader of the Ohio House wants lawmakers to act on legislation to enable survivors to sue Ohio State University over decades-old sexual abuse by a team doctor. About 350 accusers of the late Richard Strauss sued OSU in federal court, but months of mediation have yet to produce a settlement. Republican Speaker Larry Householder has asked a House committee to resume hearings on a proposal to create a window for the survivors to instead sue under state law. Householder says the university hasn't accepted responsibility for the harm that occurred. But Ohio State says it's committed to a “monetary resolution” and pursuing that through mediation.
OPIOID-NALOXONE
Study: Naloxone dispensing increased more than 2,000%
CINCINNATI (AP) — Research shows naloxone was dispensed more than 2,000% in Ohio since it was made available without a prescription in 2015. WCPO reports a new study by the University of Cincinnati showed obtaining naloxone without a prescription made a huge impact in the state. The drug was made available to purchase from a pharmacy without a prescription in July 2015. It reverses the effects of an opioid overdose by helping the person breathe again. Residents would have to go through an order process to get the drug before the law passed.
MAIL FLOOD-OHIO
Family gets 55,000 duplicate letters from loan company
An Ohio man says he had to make two trips to a post office to pick up bins containing 55,000 duplicate billing statements sent from a student loan company. WOIO-TV reports Dan Cain said he was suspicious when he was informed by a post office in Twinsburg, Ohio, that he wouldn't be able to get his mail through its front door. That's when Cain discovered 79 plastic bins of mail from College Ave Student Loans awaited him. The company in Wilmington, Delaware, said Monday that it apologizes for the error in its mailing system and is working with Cain on a remedy.
SCHOOL VOUCHERS-OHIO
Lawsuit seeks to scrap delay of school voucher applications
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Opponents of a plan to delay applications for Ohio's biggest school voucher program for two months have asked the state Supreme Court to throw the deal out. Applications had been set to begin over the weekend for the program known as EdChoice. It's supposed to help fund private school tuition for students from poor-performing districts and schools. Lawmakers considering possible changes were unable to reach agreement and postponed the start of applications to allow further consideration. Two private schools, parents of voucher-eligible students, and a conservative advocacy group sued Monday to force Ohio to start processing applications immediately.
DEATH PENALTY-REPRIEVES
Ohio governor delays 3 more executions amid drug shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed three additional executions as the state struggles to find an adequate supply of drugs for lethal injection. The Republican governor's latest warrants of reprieve were issued Friday for condemned prisoners Gregory Lott, John Stumpf, and Warren “Keith” Henness. The inmates had been scheduled to die in March, April and May, respectively. DeWine once again has blamed the reprieves on the state's inability to obtain drugs from pharmaceutical companies. GOP House Speaker Larry Householder has said it may be time to reconsider capital punishment in light of the drug shortage.
FUNERAL-TODD PORTUNE
Hundreds attend funeral for Cincinnati-area Democrat
CINCINNATI (AP) — A public visitation and a public funeral service in Cincinnati for a former county commissioner who died after a battle with cancer have drawn hundreds of people. Officials from both major political parties, homeless advocates and many others paid their respects Monday to former Hamilton County Commissioner Todd Portune. The 61-year-old Democrat died Jan. 25 at his home in the Cincinnati suburb of Green Township. He served as a county commissioner from 2000 until stepping down in 2019 for health reasons. He previously served on Cincinnati's city council. The visitation and funeral were held at the Duke Energy Convention Center downtown.
AP-NC-EARTH-FARE-CLOSING
North Carolina-based Earth Fare to close its stores
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Organic grocery chain Earth Fare says it is closing all of its stores, saying it can't refinance its debt and it faces sales challenges. The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the chain said in a news release that workers at its stores across the South, and in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, have been notified of the pending closures as part of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. Earth Fare, which started in 1975, said it has tried “numerous strategic initiatives” in recent years, but it wasn't enough. The statement said the chain would continue to look for potential suitors for its stores.
GOODYEAR-ALABAMA LAYOFFS
Goodyear lays off more than 100 workers at Alabama plant
GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — A union official says more than 100 workers at a Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. plant in Alabama have been laid off. United Steelworkers Local 12 President Mickey Williams says the 105 layoffs happened Friday at the Gadsden plant. He says that brings the workforce at the plant down to 411 employees. Goodyear representative Barbara Hatala told The Gadsden Times that the plant is “rightsizing staffing levels.”
MISSING PRISONER
Michigan inmate back in prison after mistaken Ohio release
DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan prisoner mistakenly released in Ohio after his transfer to face drug charges is back in custody after more than a week on the lam. Prison officials say Talleon S. Brazil was captured at a house in Detroit on Saturday by the Michigan Department of Corrections Absconder Recovery Unit. The 31-year-old Brazil has served 10 years of a minimum 15-year sentence for carjacking and other crimes in Michigan but was sent to Ohio to hear the drug charges there. Authorities say that after the Ohio judge set bond for Brazil, he should have remained locked up but was mistakenly released by the jail.
CHURCH BUS CRASH-FATAL
State patrol: Church bus crashes in Ohio; bus driver dies
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a church bus and an SUV have crashed in Ohio and the bus driver has died. The State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred around 9:30 Sunday morning on Dixie Highway in Warren County's Franklin Township. The patrol release says the SUV driver received minor injuries and some passengers were treated for injuries that weren't life-threatening. Authorities say about 25 people were on the bus. The patrol identified the bus driver as 59-year-old Archie Cheesman, of Butler County. He died at the scene. Troopers say their investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.