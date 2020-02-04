Police: Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of pregnant woman

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman in Walnut Hills.
A news release from police says Christopher Goss, 22, was apprehended Tuesday and charged with murder.
Officers responded to Christ Hospital around 12:20 p.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting victim.
They say Dominique Lee, who was eight months pregnant, gave birth to her child via emergency c-section prior to her death.
Lee, 28, was shot in the 2400 block of Reading Road, according to police.
Sources say Lee was not the intended target of the shooting and was an innocent bystander.
CPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is urged to contact them at 513.352.3542.
