Princeton student reportedly brings handgun, BB gun to school

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - A Princeton student was found Monday with both a handgun and a BB gun in a restricted area of Princeton High School, according to a Sharonville Police Department release.
The weapons, when discovered by school security staff, were reportedly turned over to the police department for investigation.
Police say the 14-year-old student has been charged with carrying concealed weapons, illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon on school grounds and trafficking in drugs.
The drugs were not otherwise mentioned in the Sharonville Police Department release.
