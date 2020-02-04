Princeton student reportedly brings handgun, BB gun to school

Princeton student reportedly brings handgun, BB gun to school
Santa Rosa police Sgt. Summer Gloeckner told the Press Democrat newspaper that it "doesn't appear to be an active shooter situation." (Source: Gray News)
February 3, 2020 at 10:36 PM EST - Updated February 3 at 10:40 PM

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - A Princeton student was found Monday with both a handgun and a BB gun in a restricted area of Princeton High School, according to a Sharonville Police Department release.

The weapons, when discovered by school security staff, were reportedly turned over to the police department for investigation.

Police say the 14-year-old student has been charged with carrying concealed weapons, illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon on school grounds and trafficking in drugs.

The drugs were not otherwise mentioned in the Sharonville Police Department release.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.