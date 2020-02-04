Rain tapers off this evening - more in the forecast late tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Not as warm as yesterday but with a 3 PM temperature of 57°, the day is 17° warmer than normal. With near-record warm temperatures two days in-a-row and the warm air today ground temperatures are warm and that means when the rain changes to a spotty, light mix overnight roads will remain wet.
Tonight as the air cools there will be a light, wet mix of rain and snow in spots which will end before the Wednesday morning commute. As the air drys 10 to 15 mph winds will dry roads before air temps drop below freezing.
More rain will fall Wednesday evening and again Thursday and it will end Friday morning with a few flurries or snow showers. We cannot rule out an icy patch Friday morning but they should be fairly rare.
