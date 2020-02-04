Rain on Tuesday, then a wintry mix by Wednesday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a few dry days, wet weather returns to the area on Tuesday and it will stick around through the end of the week. While it will be mainly rain on Tuesday with a high near 60 degrees, look for the chance of a wintry mix on Wednesday as temperatures start to drop back to the 30’s.
Rain will start Tuesday morning and continue on and off through the day, but as the air cools Tuesday night, there will be a light, wet mix of rain and snow into Wednesday morning. With two days of near record warmth and air temperatures above freezing as the mix falls this will be a wet, not icy, situation.
More rain will fall Wednesday and Thursday and it will end Friday morning with a few flurries. The second half of the week into the weekend will stay in the 30’s. Cooler weather is set to dominate the next couple weeks.
The weekend will be cool with a few flurries.
