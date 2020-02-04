Rainy, gray day as temps drop

By Frank Marzullo and Jennifer Edwards Baker | February 4, 2020 at 4:40 AM EST - Updated February 4 at 4:49 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We’re in for a rainy, gray day with wet roads expected as soon as the morning commute.

It’s mild to start with temperatures around 56 degrees. The high temperature will rise a few more degrees by lunchtime before falling nearly 20 degrees tonight.

Rain will begin before daybreak Tuesday morning and continue on and off through the day.

About a half inch is expected.

The air will cool Tuesday afternoon into evening. The low will fall to 32 degrees.

Early Wednesday, there’s a chance of freezing rain and sleet or light snow before 11 a.m.

This will make roads wet, not icy, however, due to the recent near-record warmth keeping our pavement temperatures warm as well.

More rain will fall Wednesday and Thursday before ending in a few flurries Friday morning.

It will definitely feel more winter-like the last half the week.

High temperatures will be in the 30s with overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Get used to it: Cooler weather is expected to dominate the forecast in the coming weeks.

