Rainy, gray day as temps drop

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We’re in for a rainy, gray day with wet roads expected as soon as the morning commute.
It’s mild to start with temperatures around 56 degrees. The high temperature will rise a few more degrees by lunchtime before falling nearly 20 degrees tonight.
Rain will begin before daybreak Tuesday morning and continue on and off through the day.
About a half inch is expected.
The air will cool Tuesday afternoon into evening. The low will fall to 32 degrees.
Early Wednesday, there’s a chance of freezing rain and sleet or light snow before 11 a.m.
This will make roads wet, not icy, however, due to the recent near-record warmth keeping our pavement temperatures warm as well.
More rain will fall Wednesday and Thursday before ending in a few flurries Friday morning.
It will definitely feel more winter-like the last half the week.
High temperatures will be in the 30s with overnight lows in the upper 20s.
Get used to it: Cooler weather is expected to dominate the forecast in the coming weeks.
