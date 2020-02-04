Overturned semi, fire closes SB I-71 at Montgomery Road

SYCAMORE TWP. - Southbound Interstate 71 is closed at Montgomery Road due to an overturned semi tractor-trailer and fire, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
The semi landed on its side on top of the guardrail under the Euclid Road overpass about 5:15 a.m., according to initial emergency communication reports.
It struck a pole and caught on fire, dispatchers confirmed.
At least one person was hurt and trapped inside, they said.
The driver is pinned, according to initial reports.
Authorities say about 150 gallons may have leaked from the massive vehicle.
Detour around the area by taking westbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway to southbound I-75. Then take eastbound Norwood Lateral to return to southbound I-71.
