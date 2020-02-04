Send some love to patients at Children’s Hospital for Valentine’s Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Make this Valentine's Day a little brighter for patients staying at Cincinnati Children's Hospital by sending them some love.
All you have to do is visit the Cincinnati Children’s website and complete the online form - and it’s free.
You have six different styles to choose from and the card will be delivered with your first name signed on it.
Last year, people from around the world sent a record number of nearly half a million electronic valentines.
The hospital used to average a few thousand e-cards when the Valentine’s Day program launched in 2014.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.