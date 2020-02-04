UC’s Fickell a candidate for open Michigan State job

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Luke Fickell is a top candidate to replace Mark Dantonio at Michigan State, a source tells FOX19 NOW.
Dantonio retired Tuesday after 13 seasons as the head coach of the Spartans. Dantonio was the head coach at UC for three seasons before taking the job at Michigan State.
Fickell, who has led the Bearcats to back-to-back 11 win seasons and two straight bowl wins, worked with Dantonio on the defense coaching staff at Ohio State for two seasons.
The Dantonio announcement comes one day before signing day for recruits.
