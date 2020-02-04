Video shows bus carrying students crash, flip in Brown County

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Video shows a school bus carrying students crashing into a ditch and apparently flipping onto its side in Brown County Monday evening.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver, 32-year-old Stephanie Burns, drove off the right side of the roadway and over corrected.
The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Sodom Road near Hamersville in Clark Township.
On the bus, according to OSP, were 13 students from Western Brown School district.
Two students were reportedly transported to an area hospital for minor injuries, while all the others were released to parents at the scene.
