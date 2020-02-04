VIDEO: Turpin wins on a must-see buzzer-beater

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It is the most talked about shot of the high school season - a buzzer-beater win at Turpin.
“It felt good coming out of my hands, but... once it went in, I was just shocked," Dominic Cantrella said.
Tied with rival McNick in the final seconds, Cantrella’s 70-foot bomb is blowing up Cincinnati social media.
It’s a shot the Turpin basketball team not only never practiced, it’s a shot the coach says he never designed.
“Trey, famously, did the opposite of where I told him to go," the coach said.
Trey said he wanted to give it a try, so he passed the ball to Cantrella.
“I was honestly not going to shoot it. I was going to let the clock run out and go to overtime, but I just chucked it up. I was not expecting it to go in, but it did," Cantrella said.
He called it a once in a lifetime shot – the kind of shot that will last a lifetime.
“Not a lot of people get to experience that. It was cool to experience it," Cantrella said.
