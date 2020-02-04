Wake Forest faces tough test vs No. 5 Louisville

SENIOR STUDS: Louisville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch and Ryan McMahon have collectively accounted for 63 percent of all Cardinals points this season, though that number has dropped to 51 percent over the last five games.CLUTCH CHILDRESS: Brandon Childress has connected on 32 percent of the 97 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 21 over the last five games. He's also converted 81.3 percent of his foul shots this season.