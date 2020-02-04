VIDEO: Starved horse bought for free on Craigslist, in danger of dying, walks with rescuers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A horse that was reportedly on the brink of death just a short while ago is now up and walking.
The horse named ‘Star’ was first spotted in a Craigslist post advertising her for free. A concerned citizen saw the post and immediately went to get her.
Fighting Chance Rescue was called in for help.
Rescuers took Star into their care Jan. 29, as a team unloaded her from a trailer on a stretcher and placed her in a sling in the stable.
At the time, Kimberly Kinder, president of the rescue, said Star was lucky to be alive as she was too weak to walk or even stand on her own. Kinder added the horse was in danger of possibly “dying of starvation.”
Now just a week later, the rescuers reached out to FOX19 NOW to provide an incredible update on Star’s condition.
The video they sent shows Star not just standing but walking!
Rescuers say Star is eating and drinking and is on antibiotics.
They still consider her to be in critical care, and there’s a chance she could still have organ damage from starvation, so they’re closely monitoring her condition. But she’s making strides!
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.