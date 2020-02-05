Amid rumors, Luke Fickell lands recruiting class ranked in Top 40

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Luke Fickell’s fourth recruiting class at the University of Cincinnati is considered the best in the last two decades.
A total of 20 recruits have now signed with UC, four of them from the Cincinnati area and eleven from Ohio. The class is ranked 40th in the nation, best in the Group of Five, and ahead of Power Five programs like NC State, Louisville, Missouri, and Michigan State.
“It was a really good thing for us to assess our team following the season and the early signing period, evaluate what we wanted and then sign four guys in the last push to make our program better," Fickell said. "Our class rankings are the best we’ve ever had at Cincinnati, but it’s still about building and believing in the things we are doing. This class will help us take that next step as a program.”
The Bearcats landed three four-star prospects, while the rest of the American Athletic Conference had none. One of those four-star prospects is reining Ohio Mr. Football, Evan Prater, who is the highest-rated quarterback to go to a non-Power Five school and Cincinnati’s highest-rated recruit.
Three three-star prospects and a four-star wide receiver, Jadon Thompson, who was previously committed to Illinois, signed with UC Wednesday, even with the speculation of Fickell leaving for Michigan State.
(Written by Caitlyn Zieleniewski)
