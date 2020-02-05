Bill to end corporal punishment in Ky. schools passes through House Education Committee

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is one of 19 states in the nation that still allows paddling and other forms of corporal punishment in schools as a form of discipline.
On Tuesday, House Bill 22 passed through the House Education Committee. If the bill is signed into law, it would prohibit anyone employed by a Kentucky School District from using corporal punishment or any form of physical discipline.
A bill to end corporal punishment was first considered back in 2017, but motions to pass the bill failed multiple times.
There were 284 incidents of corporal punishment in Commonwealth schools from 2018-2019 according to the Kentucky Department of Education. This is down from the previous year, which had 452 incidents.
