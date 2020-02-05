Downtown businesses talk impact of Macy’s closure

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some downtown businesses are growing concerned over the impact of the Macy’s closure downtown.
Haleme Mallat owns Total Juice Plus, a fast-casual restaurant with a focus on healthy dishes located street level in the Macy’s building since 1997.
Macy’s employees, Mallat says, have been a vital part of her business’s success.
“They made our business,” she told FOX19 NOW. “They contributed like 100 percent in the beginning.”
The business has grown over the years, and Mallat says it’s no longer as dependent upon Macy’s employees as it once was, but there’s still a special relationship there.
“We became like a big family actually,” Mallat explained. “We know them by name. They come in every day.”
Kidd Coffee Company is another business that could feel the hit of the Macy’s closure.
Its proprietors told FOX19 NOW around 250 Macy’s employees get coffee at Kidd Coffee every day.
They’re remaining positive though, saying other development in the area, including several new boutique hotels, will pick up the slack of the customers they could be losing.
As for what will happen to the Macy’s building now, according to a commercial real estate agent , the building is not yet up for sale.
If it does go up for sale, a large national commercial real estate agent will likely handle it.
Mallat says she would like to see the future owner help replace any business lost by the closure.
“We’re hoping that some other company comes to town and makes Cincinnati their home,” she said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.