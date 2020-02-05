2020 Cincinnati Auto Expo opens Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The annual Cincinnati Auto Expo opens Wednesday at Duke Energy Convention Center in downtown Cincinnati.
Whether you’re a prospective buyer and want to sit behind the wheel of your dream car, a motor head who can’t get enough of the cutting edge of what the automotive industry has to offer, or just love that new car smell and are looking for a fun event, the Cincinnati Auto Expo has it all.
As Greater Cincinnati’s premier automotive industry event, the Expo that runs through Sunday showcases the latest cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers and hybrids on the market.
Knowledgeable product specialists and dealer representatives will be there to answer all your questions and show you everything you need to know in a sales free environment.
With a wide selection of attractions and exhibits, the 2020 Cincinnati Auto Expo will have something for everyone in your family.
Hours vary:
- Wednesday: 5 p.m. to 9 p. m.
- Thursday and Friday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information and tickets, visit https://cincinnatiautoexpo.com/
