Cincinnati man honored by President Trump during SOTU

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - President Donald Trump honored multiple people in the crowd during the State of the Union Tuesday night, including a man from Cincinnati.
After serving in the United States Army in Afghanistan, Tony Rankins suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and became addicted to drugs.
He lost his job and family, started living out of his car and eventually ended up in prison, according to the White House.
A company called "R Investments" helped train Tony in carpentry, painting, brick work, and other construction trades.
Today, he now works in an Opportunity Zone in Cincinnati.
He says his new job helped him overcome drug addiction and reunite with his family, the White House said.
