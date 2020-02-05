Comfort K9 joins Cincinnati-area police department

SPRINBORO, Ohio (FOX19) - The Springboro Police Department’s newest K9 has not and will not ever make an arrest, sniff out drugs, find a bomb or locate a body.
Blue is a comfort dog. Springboro is one of just a small number of police departments in the state of Ohio to have this unique unit on staff.
“He’s not being trained for any kind of, what you would think of, traditional police duties: drug sniffing or bomb sniffing or catching bad guys,” Police Chief Jeff Kruithoff said. “His training really is over socialization. He’s just exposed to all kinds of stimulus.”
Blue is there for the victims, not the criminals.
The idea to add a comfort dog came after Chief Kruithoff continued to see the specially trained dogs at major disasters he responded to. He reported seeing the dogs at the Las Vegas shooting, hurricane relief efforts and closer to home when he was called to Marshall County, Ky. for a school shooting.
“When those kids are returning to school in the first day after the shooting, many times that’s happened in the commons area which is where the kids congregate in the morning and when they walk in there, there might be 10 or 11 comfort dogs in there,” Chief Kruithoff said. “The kids are just laying all over the floor crying and these dogs are loving all over the kids and stuff like that. It’s pretty incredible.”
As far as cost to the department is concerned, Blue was donated to the Police by Spirit Goldens. His health and training has been helped along by donations from Homeland K9 Dog Training Academy and Springboro Veterinarian Services.
Blue is currently working at the station 8 to 12 hours a day. In the next couple months, he is expected to be stationed out of the city building 24-hours a day.
