Coney Island adds ‘massive’ water obstacle course ‘The Challenge Zone’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The rides may be gone from Coney Island, but this season a new “massive” water obstacle course will make its debut.
The Challenge Zone will feature the largest Aquaglide pool obstacle course in the United States, Coney Island announced in a news release Wednesday.
The “massive” inflatable obstacle course will be added to the Sunlite Pool this May when the park opens for the 2020 season, they said.
The Challenge Zone will feature more than 150 feet of climbing obstacles, slides, monkey bars, and balance beams organized in the form of two obstacle courses.
