Death of woman in Butler Co. being investigated as homicide, police say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Police in Monroe are investigating the death of a woman on Tuesday.
They say they received a report of an unresponsive person in the 100 block of Anne Road around 3:50 p.m.
A news release from the Monroe Police Department says the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Amy Louise Risner, 32, of Middletown.
Monroe detectives are investigating the death as a homicide according to the release.
Police do say they don’t believe there is a threat to the public.
No additional details have been released at this time.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.