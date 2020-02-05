Drizzle for morning commute, wintry mix for some tonight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We’re in for drizzle during the morning commute Wednesday ahead of a wintry mix for parts of the Tri-State tonight and early Thursday.
Drizzle is already falling in some areas with temperatures in the 30s across the region.
The low is expected to dip to 32 degrees by daybreak.
That’s nearly 30 degrees colder just 24 hours ago.
Wednesday will be overcast with a high of 40.
A wintry mix is headed our way tonight with slick roads expected in parts of southeastern Indiana and the Dayton suburbs.
The overnight low will be 35 degrees.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Fayette and Union counties in southeastern Indiana and areas near Dayton including Preble County. It begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday and runs until 10 a.m. Thursday.
Mixed precipitation is expected and up to an inch of snow is possible. Road are likely to be slick.
The high will only reach the low 40s by the afternoon.
On Friday, we’re expecting snow showers for the morning commute.
An inch or less of accumulation is in the forecast, but the timing will be inconvenient.
The morning low will dip below freezing to 28 degrees.
Ground temperatures are still above freezing, so we are likely to see more wet than icy patches.
We could see more snow by 7 a.m. Saturday.
An inch of less is expected north of Florence.
Areas southward could see up to 3 inches.
