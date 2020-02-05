Family of woman brutally beaten to death pleads for answers nearly two decades later

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Nearly two decades after a woman was brutally beaten to death in Over-the-Rhine, her loved ones are still waiting for answers.
A relative reported Anna Mae Lainhart missing in July 2001. Then, on February 1, 2002, man walking his dog, police said, found Lainhart’s skeletal remains along Hust Alley in OTR.
The coroner said that the 38-year-old had been dead for about six months.
When Lainhart died, she left behind nine children. She now has 12 grandchildren who never got a chance to meet her.
“Everybody wants their mom to be there, and it’s been especially hard for us because she got taken from us way too soon, and everybody deserves to have a mother," Claywyneica Lee, Lainhart’s daughter, said.
Loved ones learned that someone had beaten Lainhart to death using a blunt object, like a hammer.
Lee believes that her mother’s body was dumped in an abandoned building and then moved months later. Lee said that around the time her mother vanished, her mother was struggling to escape the streets.
“She wasn’t able to get on her feet. It was hard for her," Lee said. "She didn’t get that opportunity that we all get to right our wrongs, and I think that’s wrong that someone took that from her.”
Through it all, Lainhart loved her family, Lee said, and they loved her. They honored her on Tuesday night by placing rose petals in the area where her life was taken.
“She cared about other people more than she cared about herself," Lee said.
Lainhart’s children are clueless when it comes to who murdered their mother. All they know is that they believe the person is a monster.
“This family has hurt enough. It’s been long enough," Eric Lee, Lainhart’s son-in-law, said. "It’s been too many years. If someone could just come forward and speak up, if anybody has any answers, we’d be grateful.”
Cincinnati police have not said whether there are any updates on the case or if there have been any recent leads.
Anyone with information on Lainhart’s murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers, which can be anonymous, at 513-352-3040.
