Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Zach Werenski scored 1:54 into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 1-0. Werenski picked up the puck off the right boards, circled around to the bottom of the circle and beat former teammate Sergei Bobrovski, who had made 45 saves until then. The Blue Jackets extended their points streak to nine games. Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins had 32 saves in picking up his fourth shutout of the season. Columbus has won eight of nine. The Panthers lost for just the second time in their last nine games.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Marcus Morris Sr. scored 26 points, including a key jumper in overtime, and the New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 139-134. Morris' basket from the left wing gave New York a 135-134 lead with a minute to play. He added another jumper and two free throws to help put the game away. Kevin Love had 33 points and 13 rebounds in possibly his final home game with Cleveland. But the Cavaliers lost for the 11th time in 12 games.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An improbable turnaround has the Columbus Blue Jackets climbing into contention in the NHL's rugged Metropolitan Division. Tanking fast in early December, the Blue Jackets pulled off a stunning 18-2-5 run despite losing 10 regulars to injuries, including starting goalie Joonas Korpisalo. His backup, Elvis Merzlikins, got his first NHL win in Dec. 31 and since then is 12-2-0 with four shutouts. The Blue Jackets returned from their NHL-mandated break by picking up three points in a road back-to-back and moved into third place in the Metro.
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Tahjai Teague scored 12 points with 17 rebounds and Ball State beat Kent State 62-54. Teague finished a rebound shy of matching his career high. Kyle Mallers had 16 points for Ball St. Jarron Coleman added 11 points and Brachen Hazen collected had 10 rebounds. Kent State totaled 26 second-half points, a season low for the team. Philip Whittington had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Flashes and Anthony Roberts and Danny Pippen each scored 12.
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Johnson scored 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field and foul line and Western Michigan beat Miami (Ohio) 64-60. Following Johnson's basket that broke a 58-all tie, Dae Dae Grant went to the foul line for the Red Hawks but made just 1 of 2 with 13 seconds left to make it 60-59. Michael Flowers then made a pair for Western Michigan for a 62-59 lead. Isaiah Coleman-Lands was fouled and made the first of two and intentionally missed the second. Milos Jovic intentionally fouled Flowers who sank a pair to end it. Grant scored 20 for the Red Hawks.
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State has named Marvin Lewis and Antonio Pierce as co-defensive coordinators. Lewis joined the program in 2019 as a special adviser and served as interim defensive backs coach in the 2019 Sun Bowl. He spent 16 seasons as the Cincinnati Bengals head coach, setting team records with 131 wins, seven playoff appearances and four division titles. A former Pro Bowl and Super Bowl-winning linebacker, Pierce was recently promoted to associate head coach after spending his first two seasons as Arizona State's linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator. He will retain both titles.