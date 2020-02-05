Much colder for your Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Say goodbye to the near record warm as the February chill has returned. Few flurries otherwise we are dry Wednesday afternoon until late day with the rain returns with a high of 38.
Look for the chance for rain showers Thursday with temperatures near 42 before another cold blast works in for the weekend.
Snow showers will develop Thursday into Friday will keep an eye on that into Friday afternoon scattered snow showers temperatures in the low to mid 30s right into the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.