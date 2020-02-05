Person in Ohio being monitored for coronavirus, health officials say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Health is monitoring a new person under investigation for coronavirus, they announced Wednesday.
Samples from the person have been taken and were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for testing.
Results are expected in the coming days, health officials said.
The ODH said no additional personal information will be released about the person being monitored.
“This is part of public health’s ever-present work to balance public interest with the privacy rights of our individual citizens,” Amy Acton, MD, MPH, director of ODH said in a news release. “We are committed to ensuring they receive proper, compassionate care and to preventing any possible spread of infectious disease.”
She is reminding Ohioans to guard against letting fear or panic guide their actions and to be compassionate toward all people who are sick.
“Ohioans are known for treating one another, as well as visitors, with acceptance, respect, and understanding,” Acton said. “Whether someone is ill or well, a traveler or not, they deserve to be afforded the same kindness. Please keep this in mind as we learn more about 2019 novel coronavirus.”
Health officials said Ohio remains at low risk and there are no confirmed cases.
