Pete Rose asks for reinstatement following Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal

Rose and his lawyers sent a 19-page petition to Manfred, which was obtained by our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. The petition argues that former Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow received only one-year suspensions for their role in the sign-stealing scandal and it was “nowhere near the magnitude of penalty” received by Rose. No Astros players were disciplined in the sign-stealing scandal.