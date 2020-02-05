SWAT responds to Avondale after man shot, suspect at large

AVONDALE (FOX19) - Cincinnati police said they a SWAT team is responding to a shooting scene in Avondale Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to Beechwood Apartments in the 3300 block of Forest Avenue shortly after 8:30 a.m.
They received a report of a man shot in the head and arm in an apartment on the 13th floor, according to initial emergency communication dispatches.
Shortly after they arrived, they relayed to dispatchers there was a large crime scene at the elevator.
The victim is a man in his 20s, police said.
One person was taken to a hospital but police have not said if it was the victim or released further details.
Officers were initially searching for a shooting suspect last seen in a trench coat fleeing by the staircase, according to initial dispatches. He is wanted on a charge of felonious assault.
Shortly after 9:30 a.m., police said they asked a SWAT team to respond to help them search the building.

