Priest restored to public ministry following allegations of inappropriate contact with minors

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Father David Glockner has been restored to public ministry following an independent investigation that determined allegations against him of inappropriate contact with minors are not credible, according to a spokesperson for Glenmary Home Missioners.
Manager of Communications John Stegeman said the alleged contact with Glenmary Father Dave Glockner occurred on Aug. 6, 2019, when two minor women were volunteering on a construction project at Emmaus Farm in Lewis County, Ky.
A grand jury in Lewis County declined to indict Glockner in Sept. 2019, according to Stegman.
An independent investigator was hired to review the case and present it to Glenmary’s Review Board.
Glenmary’s Review Board, which is made up of six non-Glenmary members, voted unanimously that the allegations against Father Glockner were not credible.
"Glenmary takes allegations of abuse or inappropriate contact very seriously, as evidenced by the steps we took during this process,” said Glenmary President Father Dan Dorsey. “We recognize that the last few months have been difficult and painful for all involved parties. I, and all my fellow Glenmarians, continue to pray for everyone involved.”
Father Glockner continued to live at Glenmary’s residence in Fairfield during the investigation.
Glockner was removed by Glenmary Home Missioners in August and recalled to the society’s Cincinnati headquarters after the allegations surfaced.
