Snow showers in the forecast for late in the week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Staying mainly cloudy Wednesday afternoon, but look for steady rain to develop after 4pm into the evening. A daytime high of 38 degrees. Rain showers will stick around on Thursday, before more colder air arrives on Friday.
Light snow showers will develop Thursday night into Friday and we will keep an eye on that into Friday afternoon. Scattered snow showers will set back up on Saturday and we could see some of it stick. It’s still early and a lot of factors but worth keeping an eye on it. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s right into the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.